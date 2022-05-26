People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,203,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

