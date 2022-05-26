PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 164,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $458.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.