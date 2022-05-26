Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.67 ($0.71).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.40 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £78.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 117,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($38,589.40).

About Gaming Realms (Get Rating)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.