PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Volume of $75,026.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $30.59 million and $75,026.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.