PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.54

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 63.82% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

