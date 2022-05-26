Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.18.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.00 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.37.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
