Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.00 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.37.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.