Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Paychex stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

