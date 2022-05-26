Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $40,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $599.75. The company had a trading volume of 443,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,465. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $531.23 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $618.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

