Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Linde by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,512. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.17.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

