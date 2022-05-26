Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.69

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 126669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.