Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.52

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 21350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

PRMRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 3.14.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

