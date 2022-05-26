Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,807 shares of company stock worth $15,260,262. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.51. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

