Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,908.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $362,638.31 and $69,908.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019183 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

