Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 667,999 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $302.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

