Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.22. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.67. 38,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.51. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,983 shares of company stock worth $41,064,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

