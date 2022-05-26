Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 21.7%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 106,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 48,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$19.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Get Pacton Gold alerts:

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.