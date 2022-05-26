Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading 39% Higher

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 39% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 116,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 47,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.35.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

