Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

