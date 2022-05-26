Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.40. 13,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

