OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,798. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a market cap of $889.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $236,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 132,537 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $4,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

