Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
