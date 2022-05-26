Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.