Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will post $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.43 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $66.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $903.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

