Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OROVY traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $153.60. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

