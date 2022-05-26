Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,250. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

