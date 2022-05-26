OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $38,238.92 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,238.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OPFI stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
