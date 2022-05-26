Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

