Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,487. The stock has a market cap of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

