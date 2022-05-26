Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,487. The stock has a market cap of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Ooma (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
