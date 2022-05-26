Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,487. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $353.08 million, a P/E ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

