Ontology Price Hits $0.27 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $236.17 million and $28.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00085253 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00266470 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.