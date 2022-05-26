OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases $40,230.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OMF opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

