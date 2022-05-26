ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

STKS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

