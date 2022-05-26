One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Down 88.0% in May

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

