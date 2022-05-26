Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Down 11.5%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.41 and last traded at $67.10. Approximately 81,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,899,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

