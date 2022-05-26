Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

