Offshift (XFT) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $4.35 million and $306,355.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,388.40 or 0.99791813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

