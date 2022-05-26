Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading 2% Higher

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.95). 14,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 110,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,141 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £5,088.42 ($6,402.94). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,138 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £3,484.94 ($4,385.23). Insiders purchased a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $1,353,336 over the last quarter.

