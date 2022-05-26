ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 22,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

