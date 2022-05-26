Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 55,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

