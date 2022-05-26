O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Trimmed by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $12,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 294.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 618,561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $6,850,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 422,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,538. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

