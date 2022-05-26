NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.76.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

