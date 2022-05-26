nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Diametric Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,315 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises 4.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NVT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 551,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,264. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

