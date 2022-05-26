NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 1141295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.94.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7976495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

