Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 309,945 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,125,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.69. 1,487,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

