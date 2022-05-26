Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 447,018 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $912,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.10. 859,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.87 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.