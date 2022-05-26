Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,658 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Linde worth $861,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $320.33. 2,651,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,443. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

