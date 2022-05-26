Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Accenture worth $2,193,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Accenture by 1,545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 345,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,533,000 after buying an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.55. 2,742,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

