Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Billion Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,103,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,265 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Carrier Global worth $1,198,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

CARR traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 3,907,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,959. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

