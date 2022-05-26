Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,992,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Charles Schwab worth $1,429,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 7,846,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,763,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

