Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Walt Disney worth $1,853,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 11,282,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,976,959. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

