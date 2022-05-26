Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Texas Instruments worth $968,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 197,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.13. 4,536,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,322. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.